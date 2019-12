In a shocking incident, Uttar Pradesh's Salai Banwa Primary School in Sonabhadra district has come under investigation on Friday, after it was found out that a bucket of water was allegedly mixed into 1 litre of milk to serve 85 students in mid-day meal. Visuals from the school show a school cook boiling a large amount of water before adding a litre of milk to it. The cook claims that she had been told by a sir to adulterate the milk.