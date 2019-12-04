The Debate
UP School Students Speak On Dead Rat Found In Midday Meal

General News

Students of the school in Muzaffarnagar speak on how they discovered the rat in their mid-day meal and how some of the students had to be taken to the hospital.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Students of a school in Muzaffarnagar speak on how they discovered the rat in their mid-day meal.Students addressed how almost nine of the class 6th students had to be rushed to the hospital after consuming that meal. 

Rat found in mid-day meal dal

In a shocking case of mid-day meal apathy, a rat was found on Tuesday in the mid-day meal served to school students in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. Sources report that nine children and a teacher have been hospitalised after consuming the meal served at Janta Inter-college.The food had been given to students studying in classes six to eight.

Sources report that the area's Basic Shiksha officer has initiated an investigation into the NGO - Jan Kalyan Sanstha Committee which had provided the food. The rat was reportedly found in the dal container served to the students. While the students and the teacher were immediately rushed to the hospital, sources report that the patients are now better.

Published:
COMMENT
