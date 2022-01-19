UP sees 7 more coronavirus deaths, over 17K new cases

Lucknow, Jan 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh reported 17,776 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday that pushed its active infection tally to 98,238, while seven more fatalities raised the death toll to 22,990, an official statement issued here said.

Lucknow recorded a maximum of 3,516 new cases, followed by 2,003 from Ghaziabad, 1,403 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 958 from Meerut and 570 from Varanasi, among other districts, it said.

One death each was reported from Lucknow, Meerut, Agra, Baghpat, Etawah Pratapgarh and Farukhabad.

As many as 20,532 more coronavirus patients have recuperated from the viral infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 17,60,800, the statement said.

In the past 24 hours, 2,30,753 Covid tests were done in the state and till date 9,69,73,563 tests have been conducted for detection of the disease, it said. PTI ABN CK

