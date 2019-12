Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi stated that the body is ready to stake a claim on the five-acre plot that will be granted by the government for construction of a mosque in Ayodhya if UP Sunni Waqf board refuses to take it. The Supreme Court in its verdict on the decades-old Ayodhya title dispute had set aside land for Muslims for a mosque while granting the entire disputed land to Hindus for a Ram Temple.