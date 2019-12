Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board, Wasim Rizvi targetted the opposition, alleging that the leaders are provoking people against CAA, and using the citizens to strengthen their parties. He also said that Muslims should understand that the act is not against them. He alleged that Congress is misleading the society and presenting the bill in a wrong way, to create an atmosphere of violence. Rizvi also condemned Rahul Gandhi's statement about Savarkar.