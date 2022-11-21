Days after the Shraddha murder shocker, another sensation murder case has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh. An ex-lover has been arrested for strangling his ex-girlfriend to death, beheading and chopping her body into 6 parts, and for marrying someone else. A senior police official asserted that the main accused has been arrested in an encounter with district police, and the other 8 accused are to be arrested soon.

According to police, the accused, who is identified as Prince Yadav, was pressuring the girl, who got married in February this year, to break her wedding and come with him, but she did not agree.

Speaking to Republic TV, Superintendent of Police (Azamgarh) Anurag Arya said, "The body of the woman, who was later identified as Aradhana, was found in a semi-naked condition inside a well in Azamgarh. The body seemed to be two to three days old."

#BREAKING | After Shraddha's murder, beheaded body of Azamgarh woman chopped in 6 pieces found in a well in UP. Azamgarh SP speaks to Republic after Police arrest victim's ex-lover under murder charges. Tune in - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/2c6hOvYYRr — Republic (@republic) November 21, 2022

SP Anurag Arya further said, "The deceased got married in February this year when the accused was living abroad. On his return, he tried to persuade her to break her marriage. When she did not agree, he took her out on November 10 on the pretext of visiting the temple and later took her to a field and strangled her to death." The police official added that 5 police teams were in search of the accused since November 15.

Country-made pistol & a cartridge recovered

During a gunfire encounter with the police on Sunday, Yadav was hit by a bullet in his right leg when he was taken to a spot for the recovery of the head of the woman. According to police, Yadav, who was arrested on Saturday, had concealed a country-made pistol at the spot and used it against police in an attempt to flee from their custody.

A sharp-edged weapon, a country-made pistol, and a cartridge have been recovered by police in the case so far. Notably, the incident had come to light on November 15 after some locals found the body inside a well located outside Paschimi village in Azamgarh.

Image: Country-made pistol and cartridge recovered. Source: Republic

According to police, Sarvesh, Pramila Yadav, Suman, Rajaram, Kalawati, Manju, and Sheela, all of whom allegedly helped Yadav in the crime, are still at large.

Father alleges abduction

Yadav with the help of his parents, cousin Sarvesh, and other family members had planned to kill Aradhana, who was stated to be in her mid-20s and lived in Ishaq Pur village in the Azamgarh district, out of resentment because she had married someone else and not him.

Speaking to Republic TV, the father of the deceased said, "I informed police six days ago that my daughter has been missing for 10 days. Prince's sister used to study with my daughter. Aradhana used to visit Prince's house every second day. Yadav asked her to visit the temple with him but he took her to a field."