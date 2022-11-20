UP Shocker: Missing Woman-daughter Duo Found Dead In Deoria's Pond; Investigation Underway

In another shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh, the bodies of a mother-daughter duo missing since Thursday, November 17 were recovered from a pond in the Gauri Bazar area in Deoria on Friday evening.

A 26-year-old woman Seema Singh and her daughter Anushka, believed to be 6 years old, were missing since Thursday night, under suspicious circumstances, from their residence in Devtahan village in the Deoria district.

#BREAKING | Shocker from UP's Deoria as missing woman (26) and her daughter found dead in a pond. They disappeared late on Thursday night. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/7r7Ff9yCmk — Republic (@republic) November 20, 2022

Woman-daughter duo found dead in UP

According to sources, locals informed the police regarding two bodies floating in the Deoria pond. After receiving information, the bodies were fished out from the pond on Friday evening.

Speaking to reporters, Deoria Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said, “Seema Singh (26), resident of Devtahan village, left her house along with her daughter Anushka (6) after a dispute in the family late Thursday night.”

“The family members tried to trace Seema and Anushka but could not trace them till late at night. Their bodies were recovered from the pond near the village on Friday afternoon,” SP Sankalp Sharma said.

Notably, an audio recording has been left by the deceased on her mobile, on the basis of which prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide. However, the bodies have been sent for postmortem and an investigation has been initiated into the matter.

Earlier on Friday, a woman’s body was found stuffed inside a trolley bag, kept on a service road of a Yamuna expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district. According to local authorities, the woman is yet to be identified and is believed to be in her late 20s. Local sources revealed that the body was found wrapped in a plastic sheet and kept inside a red color trolley bag.