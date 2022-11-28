Last Updated:

UP Shocker: Young Man Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Moradabad; Accused Absconding

A young man, who is identified as Vishal, was shot dead in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Sunday. According to police, the accused is absconding

In a terrifying incident, a young man was shot dead in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Vishal Valmiki (30), a resident of the Thakurdwara area in the district. Notably, the entire incident was caught on CCTV installed nearby.

A few hours later, a video of the murder went viral on social media in which the accused, who is identified as Bilal, can be seen opening fire at the victim twice and then fleeing after the shooting. 

In the video, the deceased can be seen walking through a lane in the Thakurdwara area in Moradabad with a friend. Soon after, the attacker can be seen approaching him (deceased) from behind. As per sources, Bilal has been absconding after the murder. Police officials identified him via CCTV footage. 

Watch the video here:

Senior Superintendent of Police Hemraj Meena said, "Legal action is being taken and a case has been registered on the basis of Tahrir at Thakurdwara police station in connection with the shooting and killing of a person in the area."

Speaking to reporters, the victim's brother said, "My brother was walking on the road after buying some stuff, and he was shot twice from behind. There was no enmity. We demand justice."

Here is the picture of Vishal who was shot dead in broad daylight on Sunday

 

