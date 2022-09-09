UP: SP Supporter Detained For Showing Black Flag To CM Yogi Adityanath

A Samajwadi Party supporter was detained by police on Friday after he waved a black flag to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityantah.

The incident took place when the CM's convoy was leaving after inspecting a medical college here.

The moment the CM's car exited the gate of the college, SP supporter Ashish Yadav 'Mulayam' started waving a black flag and raised slogans against Adityanath.

Ashish raised slogans of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. He was detained by police personnel deployed there.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shailendra Singh said Ashish was kept in detention and he is being questioned about the incident. Police are yet to lodge a case regarding the matter.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)