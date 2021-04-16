UP Stalls Supply Of Medical Oxygen To Industries Till May 15 Amid Shortage In Hospitals

With the scarcity of oxygen for treatment of COVID-19, Uttar Pradesh govt on Friday, has stalled the supply of oxygen to the various industries in the state. The order which will remain in force in May 15, states that supplies give by any producer and refiller of medical oxygen to be industries to be stalled immediately. Uttar Pradesh, currently has 1,29,848 active COVID-19 cases, 6,27,032 discharged cases and 9480 fatalities.

UP govt imposes Sunday lockdown

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, UP govt has imposed a complete lockdown on Sundays in every urban and rural area of the state. Essential services will remain operations but apart from that, all the markets will remain shut. An extensive sanitation campaign will be conducted every Sunday to control the surge of COVID-19.

The Government has decided to impose heavy punishment if any of the rules are violated. The punishments include a 1000 Rs fine if found without a mask for the first time and a Rs 10,000 if found without the mask for the second time. With this decision, UP becomes the state with the highest fines on COVID violators. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath & LoP Akhilesh Yadav have tested positive for COVID-19.

Uttar Pradesh COVID-19 cases

On Thursday the state recorded another highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic with 22,439 fresh cases. Uttar Pradesh has a fatality count of 9,480 and a total infection number of 7,66,360. With current curbs, night curfew is already there in Lucknow, Kanpur City, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Shravasti, and Moradabad.

The state has also revised the timing of the night curfew in ten districts from 9 pm - 6 am to 8 pm - 7 am. Schools are also shut in the state at least till May 15. Uttar Pradesh has been listed along with Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh where COVID-19 active cases are above 1 lakh. Like Uttar Pradesh, several other states including Delhi have imposed strict curbs like night curfew, weekend lockdown, and a complete curfew to bring control of the pandemic in the country. Maharashtra recently announced a lockdown-like curfew in the state. Meanwhile, hospitals are also facing a shortage of oxygen and beds, states have turned 5-star hotels, banquets into COVID-19 duty to fulfil the shortage.