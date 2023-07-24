UP STF Cracks Down On Drug Party Revealed In Viral Instagram Reel; 4 Accused Arrested

A high-profile drug racket came to light after a viral video on Instagram Reels exposed a lavish drug party, leading to the arrest of four individuals, including a young teen. The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) acted swiftly upon receiving information from the viral video, which showed young men and women indulging in drugs and flaunting stacks of Indian currency notes.

The STF, in a press note, revealed that the accused were apprehended during a raid at SVG Guest House in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow around 2:30 am on Sunday. The arrested individuals were identified as Tarun Kumar Awasthi, Pankaj Sonkar, Ajmal Hussain, and Swastika, all residents of different localities in the state capital.

According to STF officials, investigations are ongoing, and three other prime suspects, including the mastermind behind the drug supply network, Aryan, and his associate Lucky, are currently on the run.

The accused disclosed during interrogation that Aryan, engaged in the illicit drug supply business, purchased drugs through various mobile applications and online platforms. The group frequently organised rave parties in hotel rooms, inviting attendees via social media platforms.

The viral video surfaced on July 16, prompting Aryan to pay ₹7 lakhs to the arrested accused, asking them to go into hiding to evade police action. However, the STF's relentless efforts led to their apprehension.

Authorities seized ₹6.57 lakh from the arrested individuals during the raid. The STF continues its exhaustive search for the absconding suspects and is determined to dismantle the entire drug network.