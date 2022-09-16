UP STF Nabs Mastermind Of Uttarakhand SSSC 2021 Paper Leak, His Aide From Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh police's Special Task Force on Thursday claimed to have arrested two persons allegedly involved question paper leak of the 2021 Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (SSSC) examination.

The duo -- held from Lucknow – includes its mastermind Syed Sadiq Musa and his associate Yogeshwar Rao. They carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively, on their arrest, the STF said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (STF Lucknow) said an FIR in the SSSC exam paper leak case was lodged at the Raipur police station in Dehradun, Uttarakhand in December 2021.

"The Uttarakhand police had also sought cooperation of the UP police after which the UP STF had started investigation in the case, leading to the arrest of Musa and Rao from the Politechnic Chouraha in Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow on Thursday on the basis of a tip-off," he said.

According to officials, around 20 people have so far been arrested by the Uttarakhand police in connection with the SSSC paper leak case.

"During interrogation, the arrested accused said the question paper of the written examination of SSSC 2021 held in Uttarakhand was being printed by RMS Solution Company, Lucknow. They got this information from a man working in the company who also told them that he could provide them the question paper in advance," the UP STF said in a statement.

"But the company worker demanded that he would take Rs 8 lakh per candidate after which the deal was sealed. The arrested duo got the paper in Lucknow on December 3 while the exam was to be held on December 5. From here they informed their associates in Uttarakhand and reached Haldwani to sell the question paper on December 4," the investigation agency said.

"The papers were sold at a hotel near Brijpal Hospital in which two rooms were booked in the name of Yogeshwar Rao. They sold the papers for Rs 10 lakh per candidate. The payment was made to them after the December 5 exam while those who bought the paper assured them of paying more money later," the STF said. Subsequently, when the results of the examination were declared this year, the Commission found around 100 students suspicious during their screening, and an inquiry was ordered, it said.

When irregularities appeared in the recruitment exam's process during the inquiry, the Commission ordered that a police case be lodged and the matter is investigated, it added.

Meanwhile, the UP SF said it has handed over Musa and Rao to the Uttarakhand Police which will take further legal action against them.