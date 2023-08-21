UP: Suspected Thief Beaten To Death By Villagers In Sitapur, Two Others Injured

A suspected thief was beaten to death by villagers, while his two accomplices were critically injured here on Monday morning, police said. The three men entered the house of one Akhilesh Bhargava Monday morning in Loukiya village of Rampur Mathura police circle area but were immediately caught and thrashed by the villagers, Sitapur Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra.

Police were not informed about the incident and the villagers themselves took them to hospital, Mishra said. All three men have a criminal record and cases registered against them, the SP said. The suspected thieves have been identified as Ankit, Ashish and Bhondu and were taken to a hospital. Bhondu (40) was later referred to the district hospital where he died. A case has been registered against the villagers, the SP added.