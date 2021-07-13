UP Terror Crackdown: Al Qaeda Terror Suspects Sent To Police Custody For 14 Days

In a recent development of the Uttar Pradesh terror crackdown, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) along with the two Al Qaeda terrorists reached the ATS office to begin the interrogation. The ATS team was granted the police custody of the accused of 14 days beginning from July 12.

Speaking on the incident, Siddharth Nath Singhal, UP Minister said, "The UP police and ATS team were successful in cracking down the terror plan and further actions on the same will be taken under the pursuit of law. But, if there are more of these terror hiding's then they will definitely be destroyed".

Addressing the connection of the suspects with Pakistan, he added, "Can't comment on Pakistan's involvement in the series of blasts planned as the investigations are still underway. But as per the judgment, further actions will be taken immediately and whoever is connected to this plan will be punished".

Responding to Former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav's statement on not trusting Uttar Pradesh Police, the Minister said that it is a misery to know even after taking an oath under the Indian Consitution, Yadav is not aware of his duties as a politician and Indian. These indecent statements may break the confidence of UP Police and the ATS team who are under a mission to restore peace and destroy terror groups in the state.

Speaking on the update of the terror crackdown case, Mukul Goyal, UP DGP, said, "It's too early to speak on this terror module as the investigations are underway. And, we don't have any information with us regarding the case that can be shared with the media".

He added, "After interrogation, information concerning the motive behind the planned blasts will be gathered and further actions will be taken. As raids continue more information will be available on the same".

Update on the UP terror crackdown

The Lucknow court has granted police custody of 14 days as requested by the ATS team. This remand will be effective from July 12. As per the sources, during the interrogations, the entire recreation of the scene will occur as per the weapons recovered in various locations. The suspect will be taken to all the locations where heavy explosives were discovered.

Some of the questions that will be posted to the suspects inlciude what are the operators planning at the moment, which operators were they in contact with, and so on.

In another development on this case, five more suspects have been arrested from Kanpur.

So far, some of the significant locations of Uttar Pradesh like Ayodya temple, Kashi temple, and several other locations were of Mathura and Varanasi were highlighted in the maps recovered.

