UP: Three Cops Suspended After Gangrape Victim's Father Dies In Road Accident In Kanpur

Two sub-inspectors and a constable in Kanpur were suspended on Thursday for negligence in dealing with the gang-rape case of a 13-year-old girl and the death of her father in a road accident. The action was taken against the three cops after they were found guilty in a preliminary inquiry by the Ghatampur circle officer, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Kanpur Preetinder Singh said.

Sajeti police station beat in-charge Ram Shiromani and Constable Adesh Kumar were suspended for alleged negligence in the gang-rape case, while Ghatampur police post-in-charge Abdul Kalam faced the action for alleged negligence in the accident case in which the rape survivor's father was killed.

The family members of the man have alleged that Devendra Yadav, the father of the prime accused in the gang-rape case, intentionally got him killed and made it look like a road accident. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated in the matter and SP Rural, Brajesh Srivastava will submit the findings to the DIG.

Preetinder Singh said further action against the erring cops would be taken in accordance with the facts and findings of the departmental inquiry.

Updating on the developments in the case, the DIG added that Deepu Yadav, the second accused in the gang-rape case, has also been arrested. Meanwhile, efforts are on to nab prime accused Golu Yadav's brother, Saurabh Yadav, he said.

Father of rape survivor dies in a road accident

His father Devendra Yadav, a police sub-inspector, was also suspended on Thursday after he was found untraceable from Jalaun district, where he was sent on VIP duty during Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit, another senior official said.

The father of the 13-year-old gang-rape survivor was killed on Wednesday in a road accident outside a health centre in Kanpur's Ghatampur area, where the girl was taken for a medical examination. While the examination was underway, her father had gone out for a cup of tea and was hit by a truck. He later succumbed to injuries at the Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital.

