UP: Three Members Of Family Killed Over Land Dispute In Kaushambi, Houses Set On Fire

Three members of a family were killed over a land dispute in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, and many houses were set on fire in that area by the furious people. The police officials have stated that four persons have been accused of these murders and torching the houses in that area. The cops are in their search as the miscreants have gone absconding.

Superintendent of Police at Kaushambi, Brijesh Srivastava says, "...The names of four people have come out as the accused...They are absconding. We are in search of them...We are collecting all the information..."

Further probe on the matter is underway.

(This is a breaking copy, more details are awaited)