UP: Three Teens Drown While Bathing In Ganga; Deceased's Family Members Deny For Post-mortem

Three teenage friends who had gone to bathe in the river Ganga drowned on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Ujaib (18), Zohaib (14) and Ashraf (17), residents of Sheikhpura village under the Kamalganj police station area. They had gone to take bathe in Ganga and ventured into deep waters.

One of their friends, Sameer, who had not joined them in the water but was standing nearby, informed their family members and police about the incident.

Divers fished out the bodies after almost two hours, they said.

A police outpost in-charge said the family members of the deceased have given in writing not to conduct the post-mortem examination of the deceased.

Notably, this is another such incident in 2023. The MBBS third year students of Govt. Medical College, Badaun, Ankush, Pramaod Yadav, Jay Maurya, Pawan Yadav and Naveen Senger had gone to Kachla Ghat of river Ganga in the month of February. The students in afternoon went to take a holy dip on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. All the five took a boat to reach the other side of the Ghat and started taking bath. According to the Badaun police all the students went into deep water and were washed away. The divers present at the Ghat rescued two of them named Ankush and Pramod while the bodies of three were found floating 800 meters away from the Ghat on Sunday.

The bodies of Jay Maurya, Pawan Yadav and Neveen Senger have been sent for post mortem. The deceased youths were in the age range of 22 years to 26 years. They had taken admission in the medical college in 2019 in the MBBS course.