UP To Administer 13 Cr Vaccine Doses By This Week, Says CM Yogi As India Hits 100 Cr Mark

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated on Thursday that the state administration intends to surpass a benchmark by administering over 13 crore doses of the COVID vaccine by the end of the week.

"Till date, Uttar Pradesh has administered 12.25 crore vaccine doses. Today, we will inoculate a lot of people and by this week, we will touch the landmark of 13 crore vaccination doses," CM Yogi Adityanath said while addressing media.

When asked about the availability of COVID-19 vaccines in the state, the Chief Minister stated that there is no scarcity of vaccines in the state and urged the citizens to be cautious and continue to follow COVID procedures during the upcoming festive season. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also congratulated India for reaching the milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.

"India has conducted the fastest and the safest vaccination programme in the world. The whole nation is grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whose guidance we have been able to achieve this landmark," he said.

The Chief Minister also offered his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones to the COVID-19 virus. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister paid a visit to the Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Lucknow, which has a COVID-19 immunisation centre, to speak to the health care professionals and beneficiaries.

CM Yogi Adityanath on vaccination in UP

UP CM praised PM Narendra Modi for his leadership during the COVID pandemic. He added that defeat of COVID illness is certain as 100 crore doses have been administered in the country.

"A record 100 crore COVID vaccines have been provided in the country so far. It is a result of the efficient leadership of @narendramodi, the hard work of committed health workers and the participation of disciplined citizens. Corona's defeat is certain," said UP CM Yogi Adityanth in a tweet.

Coronavirus vaccination in India

On Thursday, India's cumulative COVID vaccine coverage surpassed 100 crore doses, a historic milestone. According to the CoWIN site at 9:47 a.m. on Thursday, a total of 100 crore vaccination doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries.

In India, the COVID vaccination programme began on January 16, 2021. As of February 2, front-line staff are now eligible for immunisation. On March 1, the immunisation programme was expanded to include everyone over the age of 60, as well as those over the age of 45, who had one of the specified 20 comorbidities. It was extended to all adults above the age of 45 on April 1. On May 1, COVID immunisation became available to all people over the age of 18.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: @myogiadityanath/Twitter