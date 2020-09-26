UP Govt To Convert Lucknow's RMLIMS Into 300-bed Dedicated COVID-19 Facility

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, September 25, instructed officials to convert the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) into a 300-bed dedicated COVID-19 facility following a meeting with his team 11.

During the meeting, the chief minister further directed the officials to deploy additional medical personnel in Kanpur and Lucknow and asked them to maintain the continuous availability of all medicines and other medical supplies in COVID hospitals. He also ordered the officials to maintain regular communication at the district level with patients living in home isolation. Furthermore, he emphasised on the need for contact tracing and medical testing to break the chain of COVID-19 infection in the state.

"Awareness campaign should be continued with regard to protection and safety from COVID-19. Public awareness system should inform people about safety from COVID-19," he said. "Industrial units should operate as per the guidelines of COVID-19. Their monitoring should be done regularly," he added.

COVID-19 situation in UP

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh reported 4,519 fresh coronavirus cases and 84 deaths taking the infection tally to 3,78,533, officials said. The COVID-19 death toll in the state mounted to 5,450 in the state, they added.

"As many as 4,519 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the state in the past 24 hours. While 3,13,686 patients have so far been discharged, the number of active cases in the state stands at 59,397,” Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.

The death toll due to the infection has surged to 5,450, he said. As per the data provided by the officer, the state's infection rally stands at 3,78,533. For the past eight days, the number of fresh cases is less than the number of people discharged after treatment, Prasad said, adding that 6,075 persons were discharged in the past 24 hours. Adding further he said that the state's recovery rate is rising and currently stands at 82.86 percent.

Of the 59,397 active cases, 30,371 are under home isolation, he said. The official said over 1.64 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 on Thursday and since the pandemic outbreak, more than 93.10 lakh samples have been tested in the state.

(With inputs from ANI) (Image credit PTI)