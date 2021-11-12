UP To Help Govt’s Commitment To Fulfilling Needs Of Defence Industry: Rajnath

The government is committed to fulfilling the needs of the defence industry, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday, exuding confidence that a strong defence manufacturing ecosystem will be developed in Uttar Pradesh.

Singh also praised the cooperation of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the growth of the defence manufacturing ecosystem in the state and said this system will help in the realisation of the dream of India becoming self-reliant.

Speaking at a meeting in the state capital for the promotion of investment in the UP Defence Industrial Corridor, Singh said, “The government is committed to meet the requirements of the defence industry." "I have full confidence that a strong defence manufacturing ecosystem will be developed in Uttar Pradesh and realise the dream of a self-reliant India," he said.

Singh, who arrived in his Parliamentary constituency on Friday morning, said with the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence corridors have been established in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Their aim is to develop an eco-system for industries that can fulfil all their small and big needs easily from one place and in an economical way, he said.

Referring to the demands of some speakers earlier, Singh said a centrally sponsored scheme with the provision to incentivise the defence industry in investing in defence corridors will soon be brought.

Stressing that the industrial heritage of Uttar Pradesh is very old, Singh said there are many districts here which are famous for their products the world over.

“In coming times, the state is fully prepared to leave its mark in the defence and aerospace sectors across the world. I am sure we will be able to develop the defence and aerospace sectors in UP,” he said.

He said the government and he himself fully understand the needs and risks of the industry very well.

“If anyone has the ability to make the country self-reliant at the earliest, it is our private industry,” he said.

The defence minister said our government is fully committed to meeting the needs of the defence industry and both these industrial corridors are the result of this.

“If we understand your strengths, then we understand your needs equally well,” he added.

Singh said for the first time, the private industry has been given a share in the domestic manufacturing budget.

“How much interest we are taking can be seen from the fact that we have given 350 licenses in seven years from 2014 to 2021 as compared to about 200 licenses from 2000 to 2014. In the design and development project also, we are bringing policy provision to encourage the private sector,” he said.

Defense Minister Singh said earlier people were wary of doing business in UP and Bihar but now such an environment has been created in UP that it is attracting a large amount of business.

“Had it been the UP of earlier days, you would not have this glow on your faces,” he said.

While praising the work of the Yogi government, he said law and order should be good for any investment.

The UP government is making efforts for industrial development and the central government is also not lagging behind, Singh said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier gave detailed information about the works related to the UP Defence Industrial Corridor.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)