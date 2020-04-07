Uttar Pradesh To Upgrade Covid Test Facilities; CM Yogi Eyes One In Each District Hospital

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday chaired a meeting at his official residence reviewing measures to tackle the Coronavirus pandemic in the state. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi, heads of 11 committees and 12 Nodal Officers and other senior officers were present at the meeting.

'There are 308 COVID-19 positive cases in UP'

Speaking to news agency ANI after the meeting, CM Adityanath said, "Till now, there are 308 COVID-19 positive cases including 168 Tablighi Jamaat returnees in the state. We've 10 testing labs in the state today. UP COVID-Care Fund will be used for strengthening of the healthcare system including establishing more testing facilities and COVID-19 hospitals.

He added, "We have decided that in every district hospital of Divisional headquarters, we will establish Corona testing labs and we have formed a committee to give this step a vital boost. We have 24 government medical colleges in the state out of which 10 are testing labs and I have given orders to upgrade the rest of them so that testing can be done."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday sought the cooperation of various religious leaders in the battle against Coronavirus, saying the deadly disease it causes does not distinguish between religions and hence it is necessary that "we fight it together".

In a video conference with the leaders, he mentioned the Tablighi Jamaat event, which has emerged as the biggest hotspot of the virus in the country, and said religious leaders are respected by the society, so they can play an important role in spreading the correct information about COVID-19.

Adityanath said timely steps taken by the central government "stagnated" the spread of the virus in the second stage but "things suddenly changed" due to the Jamaat incident.

READ | India to allow Hydroxychloroquine & Paracetamol export to neighbours in need amid Covid

READ | Asaduddin Owaisi issues first reply as India permits Hydroxychloroquine export amid Covid

With an increase of 354 COVID-19 cases, India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 cases have been cured or discharged and one migrated. The total death toll stands at 114.

READ | Tablighi case: Uttarakhand youth held for spreading rumours & disrupting communal harmony

READ | Rahul Gandhi issues first statement as India approves Hydroxychloroquine export amid Covid

(With ANI inputs) (Image: PTI)