UP To Vaccinate Parents Of Children Below 10 Yrs In View Of Potential Third COVID-19 Wave

Until a potential third outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, parents of all children under the age of ten are being vaccinated against the Coronavirus disease. On Saturday, May 22, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state aims to protect children under the age of ten by ensuring that their parents and relatives are vaccinated first.

While addressing the presser, CM Adityanath said, "Before the third wave of Coronavirus pandemic arrives, we will make arrangements to provide protection to parents or kins of those children aged under 10 years by getting them vaccinated on priority."

UP to vaccinate parents of children below 10 yrs

On May 1, the Centre launched a nationwide COVID vaccination campaign for people aged 18 to 44. The Chief Minister also spoke about the state's COVID-19 numbers. He noted, "It was predicted that, during the second wave of this pandemic, Uttar Pradesh was likely to witness more than one lakh active cases. However, I'm glad to inform you that the highest number of active cases reported in the state stands at 25,000 as of April 24 this year."

The rising demand for medical oxygen in the state was also noted by Adityanath. He stated, "I thank PM Modi, Indian Army for their continuous efforts for providing medical oxygen via Oxygen expresses and other modes in the state. Our state strictly followed tracing, testing and treating campaign that was initiated by the Central government. Also, we will take strict action against those who are black marketing Covid-19 related medicines, equipment etc. We will take steps to spread public awareness for the same."

COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh

According to the state health bulletin, 6,046 new Covid-19 incidents, 17,540 discharges, and 226 fatalities were recorded in Uttar Pradesh yesterday. There are currently 94,482 active cases. The Uttar Pradesh government issued instructions to medical officers in all districts at district hospitals, Primary Health Centres (PHCs), and Community Health Centres on Saturday in order to monitor the spread of coronavirus disease in rural areas of the state (CHCs).

