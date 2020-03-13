The Debate
UP: Tourism In Agra Hard-hit Amid Coronavirus Cases In India

General News

The tourism industry in Agra, Uttar Pradesh is adversely affected by the spread of Coronavirus.

The tourism industry in Agra, Uttar Pradesh is adversely affected by the spread of Coronavirus. A tourist guide informed that the long queues have vanished due to Coronavirus cases in India and there is a decline in tourist visits to see the Taj Mahal. He further added that 70 per cent of his business gone down and they just have hopes from national tourists as international visas are banned.  A tourist who was on his visit to the Taj Mahal emphasised the use of masks to prevent the spread of the virus at the tourist destination.

