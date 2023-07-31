UP Tourism To Revive Jhansi's Barua Sagar Fort Into Heritage Hotel

Jhansi's hidden gem Barua Sagar Fort will be revived into a Heritage Hotel soon, UP Tourism Department to boost tourism in the State has come up with this Idea to attract more tourists to the State and Jhansi to look into the serenity of this Fort. Barua Sagar Fort got its name from Barua Sagar Lake, which is an artificial lake built by the King of Orchha, Raja Udit Singh about 260 years ago. The place is also famous for being the battleground of the Bundelas and the Marathas in 1744 AD.

Barua Sagar Fort is 22 km away from Jhansi City and the fort comprises embankments, lakes and multiple small forts inside the Barua Sagar Fort.

Jhansi DM Ravindra Kumar to Republic

"Bundelkhand has huge possibilities for tourism and in November 2021 PM Modi visited Jhansi and said to promote tourism here. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also visited Jhansi multiple times and expressed his views towards the development of Bundelkhand and mentioned specifically that Jhansi should be promoted and tourism possibilities should be looked upon. During his visit, CM stated that employment could also be generated with the revival of Barua Sagar Fort into heritage property. Aspects of tourism in Jhansi are the main focus of the UP Government and in this regard, we have also published 500 coffee tables of Jhansi tourist spots and circulated it in universities, ministries, departments, embassy of 5 states outside Uttar Pradesh where there is tourist potential."

Another step is the revival of Barua Sagar Fort in Jhansi. There are 23 other fort and fortresses but the main one is Barua Sagar Fort. To create awareness and to spread the importance of the fort, we started Barua Sagar Mahotsav where we invited school students, and organized cultural programmes, exhibitions, and painting competitions. This is the first step to promote Barua Sagar Fort before developing it into a heritage hotel, he added.

Dr. Adarsh Singh, commissioner, of the Jhansi region said, "The fort was built by Udit Raj Singh, the Bundela king of Orchha State between 1705 and 1707. He also built a lake adjacent to the fort that makes the view and aesthetics of the fort magnificent. We have now chalked out a plan to develop the fort as a heritage hotel."

Today, in Barua Sagar Fort Mahotsav, around 1000 students took part in the tour organized by the Jhansi administration and UP Tourism Department. Students participated in cultural programs where they were asked to paint the Barua Sagar Fort in a painting competition.