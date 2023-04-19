UP: Two Die After Falling From A Moving Train

Two people died after allegedly falling off a moving train, railway police said on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Amit Kumar (32) and Manish (42), residents of Kanpur. Bodies of two people were found lying on the down line under Roja Police Station on Wednesday.

Railway police took them into custody, In-charge of Shahjahanpur Railway Police Dharmendra Singh said. He said prima facie it appears that both died after falling from a moving train, adding that an investigation into the matter is on. The bodies have been sent for postmortem and information has been sent to the relatives of the deceased, Singh added.