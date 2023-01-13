UP: Two Killed After Pickup Vehicle Hits Motorcycle

Two bike-borne youth were killed after their two-wheeler was hit by a pickup vehicle in the Akhand Nagar area here, police said on Friday.

Mukesh Kumar (38) and Chhote Lal (40), both residents of Jaunpur district, were injured in the accident that happened near the Rampur turn on Thursday night, SHO of Akhand Nagar police station Krishna Mohan Singh said.

Both of the were rushed to a hospital where they died during treatment, he said.

A probe into the incident is underway, the police official said.

