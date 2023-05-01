UP: Two Killed After Speeding Car Hits Them In Deva Area On Sunday

Two men were killed after being hit by a speeding car in the Deva area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Monday. The accident occurred on Chinhat Road late on Sunday when 45-year-old Sharda Prasad Rawat and Shreeraj (35) were shopping from a roadside kiosk, they said.

The car later hit two other vehicles before stopping. The injured victims were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead, the police said. The police have seized the car and are trying to trace the driver, who is absconding.