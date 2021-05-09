UP: Union Minister Santosh Gangwar Complains About COVID Situation In Bareilly To CM Yogi

Union Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath complaining about the COVID-19 situation in Bareilly district. Gangwar, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Bareilly complained about the officials not answering phone calls and the government health care centres refusing to admit patients and sending them back for 'referrals' from the district hospital, making the patients run from pillar to post to get admission into hospital.

This development occurred when Gangwar participated in a meeting called by CM Yogi Adityanath on May 8 where he handed the letter to Adityanath, flagging the concerns related to the COVID-19 situation in Bareilly. The Union Minister has also complained about the shortage of empty oxygen cylinders and exorbitant prices of medical equipment in Bareilly.

The Union Minister took to Twitter on Sunday to apprise about the review meeting chaired by Yogi Adityanath.

"Today, Honorable Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji inspected the Integrated Covid Command Center in Bareilly and held a review meeting along with the representatives and officials of Bareilly so that they can provide better health facilities by properly assessing the needs of the citizens," he tweeted in Hindi.

आज माननीय मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जी ने बरेली स्थित इंटीग्रेटेड कोविड कमांड सेंटर का निरीक्षण कर बरेली के जनप्रतिनिधियों एवं अधिकारियों सहित समीक्षा बैठक की ताकि नागरिकों की जरूरतों का सही आकलन कर उन्हें बेहतर स्वास्थय सुविधाएँ मुहैया हो पाए । pic.twitter.com/LLDkhap6Wo — Santosh Gangwar (@santoshgangwar) May 8, 2021

COVID-9 situation in Uttar Pradesh

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh surged to 15,03,490 on Sunday as 23,333 more people tested positive for the disease while 296 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 15,464. This is the second consecutive day when daily deaths have remained below the 300-mark. On Saturday, the state had recorded 298 COVID-19 deaths. However, 34,636 COVID-19 patients were discharged in a day after they recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,54,045, while the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,33,981. Restrictions which were to end on May 10 have been extended till May 17.

In order to protect villages from the pandemic, Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed the officials to conduct a mega testing campaign in rural areas. Under this drive, monitoring committees would require to go door-to-door to check people’s temperature and oxygen levels with infrared thermometers and pulse oximeters.