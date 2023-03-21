UP Updates Madrasa Syllabus In Bid To Mainstream Muslim Students

UP Minority Welfare Minister Dharampal Singh said he wants to bring Muslim students to the mainstream. His remarks came after the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government ordered district magistrates in January this year in the districts bordering Nepal to conduct a probe into the source of funding of unrecognised madrasas that have declared zakat (money from charity) and donations as their primary source of funds to run their institutions.

Speaking to Republic on the Madrasa survey, UP Minority Minister Dharampal Singh said, "The timing for Madrasas is from 9 am to 3 pm. Some Muslim people told that the timing should be changed to 8 am to 2 pm. We will change the timing of Madrasas to 8 am to 2 pm from April 1."

He further said Muslim students should get proper education and we want to bring the Muslim students to the mainstream. "There is suspicion about funding in the Madrasas at the border areas. Such Madrasas will be investigated. If they don't follow the government rules, action will be taken against such Madrasas. If necessary, such Madrasas could be shut down, " Dharampal Singh added.

The UP government's order to district magistrates comes in the wake of a two-month survey conducted last year to identify unrecognised Madrasas in the state. The survey report was submitted to the government on November 15.

Students in Madrasas will be taught on the lines of NCERT

The pre-primary classes in Uttar Pradesh's Madrasas will be starting soon and the entire syllabus has been prepared on the lines of NCERT. The complete schedule will be released in March 2023. In the next session, students of Madrasas will be provided both religious and technical education. The syllabus will be on the lines of NCERT. Almost 8,000 madrasas have been recognised by the UP government.