UP Vaccine Drive: CM Cites 93% Recovery Rate, Assures Preparations For 3rd Wave Have Begun

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, addressed the press from Bundelkhand and informed that the state is currently having more than 93% of recovery rate. The CM highlighted that Uttar Pradesh faced the challenge of COVID-19 and resisted predictions of becoming a COVID-prone state with 1 lakh cases that were speculated between 25th April to 10 May. The state has brought down 3,10,000 active COVID-19 cases to 84000 as per the current tally, added UP CM.

The CM also said that this has been done only in 22 days of time.

"There were a total of 3,10,000 active COVID-19 cases, now the active numbers have come down to 84,000. The state officials have made this possible in last 22 days and it means that we have recovered nearly 2,26,000 COVID infected patients. Now the recovery rate is more than 93% with less than 3 per cent of positivity rate," added UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

The CM briefed media from Bundelkhand and added that he is personally taking a stock of the situation in the district. He also appreciated the authorities of the area and mentioned that the cases are in control in Jhansi as well as Lalitpur with door-to-door surveys, screening, and other healthcare services.

Record testing of more than 4 crore

While talking about number of tests done, the CM added that UP has made a record in testing samples with more than 4 crore tests conducted till now. However, the CM pointed out that the shortage of oxygen was faced in second wave and the current situation is very different from the first wave. He further thanked the Government of India for starting oxygen express and covering the demand of the state. He also said that with the help of the Indian Government, the nation is also getting "Atmanirbhar" for medical oxygen. Highlighting importance of testing, the CM added that 24x7 testing facilities were made available in districts with high positivity rate.

Third-wave preparations

The Chief Minister continued that the state is taking all the possible measurements for the upcoming third wave which is predicted to hit the nation soon. Oxygen beds and other COVID-19 essential services are getting ramped up ahead of the third wave. He also talked about the extension of 'Corona curfew' till My 31 and added that it has been done to break the chain of spread. More than 15 oxygen plants have been set in Bundelkhand commission and 6 have been set in Jhansi, added UP CM Adityanath.