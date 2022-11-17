Last Updated:

UP: Varanasi Court To Hear Plea Seeking Worship Of 'Shivling' In Gyanvapi Mosque Complex

A Varanasi court on Thursday rejected Gyanvapi Masjid committee's objection to a petition seeking right to worship 'Shivling' claimed to have been found in the mosque complex and fixed December 2 as the next date of hearing in the case.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Gyanvapi Mosque Case

Image: ANI/PTI


A Varanasi court on Thursday rejected Gyanvapi Masjid committee's objection to a petition seeking right to worship 'Shivling' claimed to have been found in the mosque complex and fixed December 2 as the next date of hearing in the case.

Fast track court Judge Mahendra Kumar Pandey found the petition filed by Kiran Singh worth hearing and fixed December 2 for taking up the matter, Assistant District Government Counsel Sulabh Prakash said.

The court rejected objection filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee questioning maintainability of the plea. 

READ | Will carbon dating of 'Shivling' in Gyanvapi Mosque be allowed? Verdict on October 7
READ | Varanasi court rejects plea for 'carbon dating' of 'Shivling' found inside Gyanvapi mosque
READ | Owaisi pans court's order to seal Gyanvapi mosque complex; dubs it 'violation of 1991 Act'
READ | Gujarat AIMIM leader held over 'derogatory' post on 'Shivling' inside Gyanvapi mosque complex

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT