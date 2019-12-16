The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

UP: Vehicle Tanks Pumped With Water Instead Of Petrol In Greater Noida

General News

Vehicle tanks were allegedly pumped with water instead of petrol in UP's Greater Noida. Customers report to the police

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Vehicle tanks on Sunday were allegedly pumped with water instead of petrol in UP's Greater Noida. Customers reported damage to vehicles and filed an FIR against the petrol pump over adulteration. Petrol Pump official blamed the underground water pipelines, saying that leakage may have caused water to fill in petrol tanks. He assured that the company has resolved customers' problems and repaired any loss faced by them. Company engineers will look into the issue until then the pump supply is said to be stopped.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES