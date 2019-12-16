UP: Vehicle Tanks Pumped With Water Instead Of Petrol In Greater Noida

Vehicle tanks on Sunday were allegedly pumped with water instead of petrol in UP's Greater Noida. Customers reported damage to vehicles and filed an FIR against the petrol pump over adulteration. Petrol Pump official blamed the underground water pipelines, saying that leakage may have caused water to fill in petrol tanks. He assured that the company has resolved customers' problems and repaired any loss faced by them. Company engineers will look into the issue until then the pump supply is said to be stopped.