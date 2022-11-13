UP Woman Alleges Rape In Name Of Nikah Halala, FIR Filed Against Husband & Family Members

A shocking incident of Nikah Halala has emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur where a woman was allegedly gang-raped by her husband and his younger brother several times after triple talaq. Police are on the lookout to arrest six people.

Nikah halala is a practice of sham marriage to marry the divorced husband again. In Nikkah halala or Tahleel marriage, a divorced woman marries another man and gets divorced from him and remarries her first divorcee husband again.

In her complaint, the woman said that she was married to Salman five years ago. A few months ago, Salman divorced her under the triple talaq system, which has been outlawed. "I had given a dowry of Rs 10-12 lakh during the marriage to Salman. He also used to assault me," the woman added.

Salman told her that he would accept her again after nikah halala. "Salman on the suggestion of a cleric Guddu Haji, later told the woman that he would accept her as his wife again if she married and divorced his younger brother," her complaint read.

The woman then married Salman's younger brother Islam but he later refused to divorce her and both brothers raped her, a senior police officer said.

"On the assurance of Salman the woman married his brother Islam but the Islam refused to divorce her. Since then, the woman has alleged that both Salman and Islam gang-raped her on several occasions," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Kumar said.

The woman approached a local court with her complaint and the First Information Report (FIR) was registered after the court's order on Monday. Based on the complaint, the police have booked cleric, Salman, Islam and three of their family members under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (gangrape), and 377D (unnatural sex) along with sections of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.

The accused are absconding and a search operation has been initiated to arrest them.

The Supreme Court's five-judge bench in 2019 invalidated the practice of talaq-e-biddat or instantaneous Triple Talaq as "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional" by a 3:2 majority. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the Centre later criminalised the practice.