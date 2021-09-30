UP: Woman Commits Suicide After Killing Her 2 Children

A woman committed suicide after killing her two children in a village in Kannauj, police said Thursday.

The incident took place in Khalgpurwa village that falls under the Thathia police station area and the bodies of Vineeta Yadav (25) and her two sons Lalla (four) and Bawva (eight months) were found in their room on Thursday morning, Additional Superintendent of Police Dr Arvind Kumar said.

According to Circle Officer Deepak Dubey, it seems as if Vineeta strangled her children to death, who were found lying on the bed, and later hanged herself from the ceiling of the room.

The incident appears to be a fallout of domestic discord, he said.

The husband was not present in the house when the incident took place. He had gone to Kanpur in connection with the treatment of his sister, police said, adding that the bodies have been sent for postmortem and further investigation is on.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)