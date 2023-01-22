UP Woman Dies After Bandage Left Inside Her Stomach During Operation; Locals Protest

In yet another shocker, a woman reportedly died as a result of a bandage left inside her stomach during an operation, according to ANI, prompting residents of Uttar Pradesh's Amroha to take to the streets.

According to CO VK Rana, a case was filed and an investigation is ongoing based on a husband's complaint that his wife died as a result of a doctor's negligence.

Not the first incident

This incident occurred a few days after doctors at the Bans Kheri hamlet had allegedly left a bandage inside a woman’s stomach who was admitted to the hospital due to labour pains. A probe was initiated by Chief Medical Rajeev Singhal, ANI reported.

After returning home, the woman's health did not improve, so her husband Shamsher Ali accompanied her to a different private hospital in Amroha where they learned the true cause of Narana's stomach agony and underwent another operation to have the bandage removed.

“The doctor, Matloob, allegedly left the bandage in the belly of Nazrana after conducting her operation at Saifee Nursing Home, which he used to run without permission in the Naugawana Sadat police station area in Amroha,” the CMO said.

Later, Ali filed a complaint with the CMO, requesting harsh punishment against doctor Matloob. "I came to know about the incident through media reports and have asked nodal officer Dr Sharad to look into the matter. We can give further details only after the investigation is completed," CMO said.

However, Shamsher Ali did not lodge any written complaint in the matter, the CMO assured that the investigation will take place.