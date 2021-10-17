UP: Woman ends life by consuming poison, her father alleges harassment by in-laws

Muzaffarnagar, Oct 17 (PTI) A woman in this district allegedly ended her life by consuming poison, with her father alleging she was harassed by her in-laws for dowry, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening. The woman was rushed to the hospital after the incident where she was declared dead. Her body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

The police have registered a case against the woman's husband and three members of his family on the complaint of the victim's father, an official at the Jansath police station said.

The woman's father complained that his daughter had got married 18 months ago on her own accord but was being harassed for dowry.

The deceased's family members demanded action against her in-laws and staged a protest after her death. PTI CORR VN NSD

