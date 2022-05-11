UP woman kills teenage stepsons over property dispute

Deoria (UP) May 11 (PTI) A woman was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing her two teenage stepsons over property dispute in a village here, police said.

The deceased were identified as Ajay (18) and Abhishek (15), they said.

The incident came into light when around 5 am their mother Mansa Devi found them lying on their beds with their throats slit, Circle Officer of Rudrapur, Jilajeet, said.

The deceased boys were taken to the hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead, the CO said.

Deoria Superintendent of Police Shripati Mishra said, Srinavas, a resident of Devtaha Chitai village, works in Dubai and has two wives - Kusum and Mansa Devi.

Around 5 am in the morning, the accused stepmother Kusum along with her son Raju and daughter-in-law Archana carried out the murders when Devi was not at home, the SP said.

The three accused have been arrested and bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the CO said.

According to police, property dispute could be the reason behind the double murder.

A knife and a dagger have been recovered from the spot, they said, adding further probe is on. PTI COR SAB NB RCJ

