UP: Woman, Lover Found Dead With Bullet Injuries

A woman and her lover were found dead with bullet injuries at Naugava village in Shahjahanpur, police said on Friday.

Both, stated to be in a relationship for the past six year, appear to have been shot dead, police said.

While 22-year-old Bunty was found dead with a gunshot injury on the second floor of her house on Friday morning, Ashish (25) was found dead with a bullet injury on a road outside the village, Superintendent of Police S Anand said.

Two cartridges were also recovered from the pocket of the man, the SP said.

The SP said Ashish wanted to Bunty but her family members were not ready for it because of the “gotra” issue as they both belonged to the same Thakur community.

Police have sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination and investigations are on to ascertain if it was a case of killing for honour.

