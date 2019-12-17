UP: Woman Sets Herself Ablaze In Unnao, Admitted In Hospital With 70% Burn Injuries

In a shocking incident, a woman set herself ablaze outside the office of Superintendent of Police (SP) in Unnao after the man she had accused of rape got anticipatory bail from the court on Monday. After being rushed to a district hospital in Kanpur, it was learnt that the woman has suffered nearly 70% burn injuries. The Superintendent of Police along with other officials rushed to the hospital post the incident.

Details of the case

The 23-year-old woman who had accused the man of raping her is stated to belong from the Hasanganj Kotwali area in Unnao. A police officer while speaking to the media said, “An unmarried woman tried to self-immolate, as the witnesses said. Police immediately took her to the hospital. She had lodged a complaint under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The main accused was known to her for 10 years. He was refusing to marry her. The accused had got anticipatory bail from the High Court," said the Police Officer, adding that "the victim and the accused were in a relationship”.

Read: Arvind Kejriwal on Unnao verdict: Hope there won't be any more attempts to save Sengar

Kuldeep Sengar rape and kidnapping case

BJP leader and former party MLA Kuldeep Sengar was convicted in the longstanding Unnao rape case by Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Monday. On July 28 this year, the woman who had accused Sengar was severely injured after the car in which she was traveling was hit by a truck. Two of her aunts were killed in the accident and her family had alleged foul play. The woman's father was allegedly framed in an illegal arms case and arrested on April 3, 2018. He died while in judicial custody a few days later, on April 9. During the trial in the rape case which was held in-camera, thirteen prosecution witnesses and nine defense witnesses were examined. The mother and uncle of the rape survivor were the main witnesses in the case.

Read: Unnao rape & kidnapping case: Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar convicted by Delhi Court

Unnao rape and murder case

In another heart-wrenching incident from Unnao, a rape victim was set ablaze by five people, including two rape accused, had succumbed to her burn injuries in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital and her last rites were performed at her native village. She was attacked and set on fire while on her way to Rae Bareli in connection with her court case. All five accused were subsequently arrested.

(With ANI Inputs)

Read: Unnao rape victim's kin refuses to do last rites, demands a meeting with UP CM

Read: Priyanka Gandhi visits Unnao rape victim's kin, lends support to fight for justice