UP: Woman Shot In The Face After She Stops Dancing At A Wedding Ceremony

A woman was shot in the face last week in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot when she stopped dancing at a wedding ceremony. The woman is admitted at a hospital in Kanpur and is critical. The horrific incident was caught on a video where a younger girl, who was part of a dancing group, is seen on the stage with a co-performer. A case of attempt to murder has been registered by the police, however, no arrests have been made so far, as per reports.

In the video, the woman, identified as Hina, can be seen dancing on the stage with co-performers when a gun-wielding man shot at her. The victim was immediately rushed to a local hospital and was then referred to the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow.

Shot for not dancing

Speaking to the media the eye witness and co-dancer said “While we were dancing a man asked us to stop. We co-operated and even the music was stopped. We were waiting on the stage and suddenly the man (accused) aimed directly at Hina and fired a shot. She was hit in the chin and suffered serious injuries. It was just Hina who was hurt and no one else.”

According to reports, the shooting happened at the wedding of the daughter of Village Pradhan Sudhir Singh. The groom’s side had reportedly invited dancers from Hamirpur for the function. When the women stopped their performance following a technical glitch, the accused warned her of firing if she stopped dancing. In the video, a man can be heard appealing to the accused to stop threatening and actually shooting. The next moment, Hina was shot.

As per reports, two more people have been injured in the incident. Meanwhile, ASP Chitrakoot, Balwant Chaudhary said, “We received the information in the night than during the ‘Baarat’ one person had opened fire and three people were injured in this. A case was registered in this case. We have ascertained the name and details of the accused. Soon he will be arrested.”

