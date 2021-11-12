UP: Woman Strangles Her Two Children After Quarrel With Husband

A woman strangled her two children following a quarrel with her husband at Matkapur village in the Bhuta area in Bareilly, police said on Friday.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination and the woman has been arrested, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said Jayanti got so angry after a fight with her husband Bantu, who also beat her up on Thursday night.

She strangled her two children, son Balakrishna (2) and six-month-old daughter Komal.

