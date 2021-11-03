UP: Yogi Adityanath Addresses At Ayodhya Deepotsav; Recalls Deadly 1990 Karsevak Massacre

During the grand Diwali celebrations 'Deepotsav' at Ayodhya on Wednesday where nine lakh diyas will be lit, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed the Samajwadi Party (SP) over the Karsevak Massacre that took place in 1990, in which several people had lost their lives for demanding the construction of the Ram Temple.

While delivering a speech during the Diwali event, the UP CM said, "In 1990, it was a crime to say 'Jai Shri Ram'. During that time, bullets were fired at the devotees of Ram, but today those people who ordered the firing have bowed down. If this continues, then they will not fire in the next Kar Seva, rather they will also be seen in the queue of Ram devotees. Flowers will be showered on the devotees of Rama and Krishna."

"It happened 31 years ago, that scene was something which no Ram devotee and no Ayodhya resident can ever forget," CM Yogi added.

Republic Bharat's Explosive 2019 Karsevak Massacre Exposé

In 2019, Republic Bharat had conducted an explosive investigation and sting that brought to light a stunning conspiracy that was buried following the 1990 Ayodhya firing incident involving the then Mulayam Singh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party state government in Uttar Pradesh.

It was in October 1990 that thousands of Karsevaks had marched to Ayodhya to seek the construction of a Ram Mandir at the Ram Janmabhoomi site where the Babri Masjid then still stood. With the Mulayam Singh government resolving to stand against them, it led to a two-part crackdown by the state police that resulted in a massacre of the karsevaks. The official report on the incident concludes that 16 people had been killed in the firing. However, Republic Bharat's massive Karsevak Massacre exposé has revealed that the number was potentially far far higher, and that the communal motives and lies behind the subsequent cover-up, vicious.

Republic Bharat's months-long investigation entailed a sting on senior Uttar Pradesh police officer VB Singh, who was then the SHO at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station. During the course of the sting, the officer made a series of shocking revelations. Chief among the revelations was the laying bare of the official number of deceased that had been recorded in the post-incident report. For 31 years, Mulayam Singh Yadav has maintained that only 16 people had been killed. However, his top cop reveals that it was all a ruse.

“Dekhiye jo mare the log, toh desh ke patrakar aaye the, DM SSP kahe ki jaye SHO se baat ki jiye, toh bakeyde camere-vamera liye voh baat kar rahe toh, toh woh sunejo statement jo government ko dya gaya tha usme 8 aadmi gunshot injury se dikhaye gaye the aur 8 aadmi gunshot injury se mare, aur 42 ghayal dikahee gaye the. Samjhte hai," VB Singh had said. However, speaking before a hidden camera, VB Singh had disclosed that the massacre was really of "countless" Hindus, rather than of 16 people.

Image: Twitter/@myogiadityanath