Upendra Kushwaha Says He Will Work To Strengthen A 'weak' JD(U); 'Don't Politicise'

Janata Dal (United) leader Upendra Kushwaha said he will continue working for his 'weakening' party amid rumours that he was in touch with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with an intention to shift. Admitting that the Nitish Kumar-led JDU has been weakening lately, he said that there is no need to politicise his recent meeting with BJP leaders.

Kushwaha met three BJP leaders-- Prem Ranjan Patel, Sanjay Singh Tiger and Yogendra Paswan-- at AIIMS Delhi on January 20 where he was admitted for a routine checkup. The JDU leader's meeting had sparked speculations about him transitioning to the saffron party as he is reportedly unhappy with Nitish Kumar for being denied the post of Bihar Deputy CM.

"Meeting a BJP leader doesn’t really mean I’m going to join BJP. These are baseless rumours. I met him in hospital, no need to politicise it. I’m in JDU, it is getting weaker but I will keep working to strengthen it", Kushwaha, the party's National Parliamentary Board Chief told reporters.

No cracks in Mahagathbandhan, insist JDU leaders

The Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, which comprises CM Nitish Kumar's JDU, Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress among other parties, is not fragmenting, claimed Mayank Sinha. Reiterating Kushwaha's claims, the JDU leader, while speaking to Republic, said "there is nothing wrong with Mahagathbandhan" and that the party is growing "day by day".

Nitish Kumar, on the other hand, said that he does not know what Kushwaha wants, over claims of his discontent with the party leadership. "Please ask Upendra Kushwaha ji to talk to me. He has left us a lot of time, I don't know what he wants. I was not in Patna so I am not aware of it", the CM said while talking to media on January 21.