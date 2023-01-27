Upendra Kushwaha Says Not Quitting JD(U) Amid Rift With Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Dismissing all the speculations over his resignation from Janata Dal (United), Upendra Kushwaha said that he will not leave JD (U) and also said that he will fight to save the party.



He said, "Even if Nitish Kumar asks me to leave JD(U), I won’t. I have taken responsibility and will fight to save this party. I am disheartened with the current situation of JD(U)"

While speaking with the media, Kushwaha said, "In the last two to four days, a lot of speculations related to me have taken place. And even Bihar Chief Minister has also indulged in circulating these such speculations.

After I spoke about Party, Chief Minister said that talks should not take place through social media and rather should happen on the Party's stage or in person. I would just like to ask respectable Bihar Chief Minister, who started it first?"

Bihar CM NItish Kumar asks Upendra Kushwaha to leave JD(U)



This comes after Bihar Chief Minister asked his party colleague and parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha to quit JD(U) amidst the speculations of him joining BJP.



Nitish Kumar on Saturday asked Kushwaha to discuss the matter with him. He said, "Please ask Upendra Kushwaha to talk to me. He left the party earlier too, I don't know what he wants. I was not in Patna so I'm not aware of it. He is currently unwell, I'll meet him and discuss this."



Earlier also Kushwaha said if 'younger brothers' leave the party, 'elder brothers' will snatch the paternal property from them, "Well said, Bhai Saheb....! If the younger brothers keep leaving the house like this at the advice of the elder brothers, then all elder brothers will grab the entire property of Baap-Dada (ancestors) by throwing away the younger brothers. How can I go out (of the party) while leaving behind my share in entire properties...?"

Upendra Kushwaha's disgruntlement with Bihar CM



Upendra Kushwaha's displeasure with Bihar Chief Minister came to light after he rejected the possibility of appointing another Deputy Chief Minister besides Yadav.