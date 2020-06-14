UP Farmers Forced To Sell Vegetables Near Their Fields, Unable To Bear Transportation Cost

In the view of the coronavirus lockdown in the country, the farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Suraj Nagar area in Moradabad are forced to sell vegetables on roads near their field as they are unable to bear the transportation cost to the main market. Speaking to the news agency ANI, one of the farmers stated that they are unable to sell the vegetables in Mandi.

"If we will go to Mandi, then it will cost us more money. People now come here and buy the vegetables from us," told another farmer to ANI.

Meanwhile, the vegetable vendors have also expressed discomfort as they have to buy vegetables directly from the field. "We are facing problems in going to the mandi. We are unable to recover the cost of transportation if we go there," said one of the vendors.

'Unlock 1'

The country has entered its first phase of the easing of the lockdown -- 'Unlock 1'. The re-opening of the areas outside containment zones will be done in three phases.

In phase one, religious places and all places of worship for public, Hotels, restaurants, and hospitality services and all shopping malls will be permitted to re-open from June 8 onwards. The Ministry of Health shall also issue an SOP for the resumption of operations.

In phase two, schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions will be opened after consultation with respective States and Union Territories. The decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July based on the feedback of parents and other stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the third phase shall determine the opening of certain activities that will continue to remain prohibited until stated otherwise including international travel, operation of metro rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls, other cultural/social/political functions, and large congregations.

(With ANI Inputs)