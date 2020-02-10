'Upgrade Mumbai Locals Or Build Unrealistic Bullet Train?': Supriya Sule Claims Land Woes

NCP leader and parliamentarian Supriya Sule on Monday spoke about the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project in the Lok Sabha. The NCP MP brought up the issue of land acquisition for the project while was talking about the Union Budget 2020-21. Supriya Sule hit out at the BJP and said that it has failed to acquire land required for the project.

Supriya Sule on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

During her address, the NCP MP said that the BJP government, which was keen to go ahead with the bullet train project, failed to acquire the required land for the mega project. She also questioned the government's decision to spend on the bullet train project instead of upgrading the already present suburban railways.

"This government talked about the bullet train project. However, they have not acquired the land for it. However, what's more, important is that the government should decide whether to spend money on upgrading the suburban railway or to pursue an unrealistic project like a bullet train." said Supriya Sule.

बुलेट ट्रेनच्या या सरकारने गप्पा मारल्या, पण प्रत्यक्षात जमीनही अद्याप अधिग्रहीत झाली नाही.महत्वाचा मुद्दा असा आहे की,उपनगरीय रेल्वेसेवेची एवढी दुरवस्था झाली असताना ती सुधारण्यावर पैसा खर्च करावा की बुलेट ट्रेनसारख्या अवाजवी अवास्तव गोष्टींचा पाठलाग करायचा,हे सरकारनं ठरवलं पाहिजे — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) February 10, 2020

Supriya Sule's comment comes after Gujarat's Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel on Friday asserted that the state government had acquired 571 of 714 hectares of land required for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

Gujarat government on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

Even so, the BJP-led Gujarat government has claimed that it has already acquired 571 of 714 hectares of land required for the bullet train project and had paid Rs 2,100 crore as compensation to farmers. State Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel on Friday said that high-speed corridor with a total length of 508 kilometres is expected to pass 197 villages in eight districts in Gujarat.

"The Gujarat government is working at bullet speed to implement the flagship bullet train project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This high speed corridor will have 12 stations of which four will be in Maharashtra and eight in Gujarat," Patel stated. "Of the 714 hectares of land required, the Gujarat government has already acquired 571 hectares. Joint management survey for acquisition of land has been completed in 188 of 197 villages. Acquisition contracts have been signed with approval of farmers for 2,735 out of a total of 3213 plots," Patel added.

(With PTI Inputs)