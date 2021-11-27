Uphaar Case: Delhi Court Reserves Order For December 3 On Appeals Filed By Ansal Brothers

Delhi's Sessions Court reserved its order on appeals filed by Businessmen Sushil Ansal, his brother Gopal Ansal and others challenging their seven-year jail term for tampering with the crucial evidence in the 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy case. The order will be pronounced on December 3. During the arguments on the appeal of convicts, the prosecution led by Advocate AT Ansari on Wednesday had argued that the suspension of the sentence just a few days of incarceration in an offence of such magnitude "will not be tantamount to the travesty of justice, but will also trigger the mental trauma and agony that the victim of Uphaar Tragedy made to suffer during the already long-drawn battle of 24 years."

Citing the evidence of CDRs, relevancy of Cheques issued by Ansal brothers, handwriting expert report and minutes of MDs conference, which were tempered with, the Advocate argued before the court that prosecution has more than overwhelming evidence to sustain the sentence and conviction awarded to the Ansal brothers.

Last week, the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) had opposed the pleas of the Ansal brothers and others for suspension of sentence on the ground of gravity of the offence. Appearing for AVUT, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa called tampering of evidence extremely serious in nature.

"It is direct interference in the administration of justice and thus requires serious consideration while suspending the sentence of seven years and a fine of Rs 2.25 crores," he said. After hearing the part arguments, the court had adjourned the matter till November 26, for further hearing.

Ansal brothers get 7 Yrs jail and ₹4.5 Cr fine for evidence tampering

Earlier this month, Delhi's Patiala High Court had sentenced convict Ansal brothers and others to seven years in jail for tampering with evidence in the Uphaar fire tragedy. A fine of Rs 4.5 crore was also imposed on the Ansal brothers by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate.

"After thinking overnights and nights, the court has come to the conclusion that they deserve punishment," CMM said while passing the order.

