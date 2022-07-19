Uphaar Cinema Fire Case: Delhi Court Releases Ansal Brothers Due To 'advanced Age'

In a big relief for the Ansal brothers, a Delhi court on Tuesday released Gopal and Sushil Ansal after sentencing them to a period already undergone in connection with the Uphaar cinema fire evidence tampering case. Delhi's Patiala House court on Tuesday reduced the sentence of the Ansal brothers and other convicts to the period undergone in the case due to their 'advanced age'. The convicts had challenged the conviction and sentence of 7 years.

While granting the relief, the Patiala House Court said, "We have to consider their age." The fine of Rs 2.25 crore imposed on the duo was upheld in the court.

Speaking to Republic TV, Neelam Krishnamurthy, who lost both her children in the fire condemned the relief granted to the real estate tycoons. "How serious the offence is? They are encouraging people to tamper with evidence. The law of the land is not for the rich and powerful. Judiciary is not meant for ordinary citizens, but for giving relief to the rich and mighty. An ordinary citizen should not approach the judiciary to seek justice. After upholding the conviction, they have done this," she said.

The case is related to tampering with the evidence in the main fire tragedy which had claimed 59 lives, in which the Ansals were convicted and sentenced to a 2-year jail term by the Supreme Court. Appearing for the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) during the proceedings, Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa had told the court that a total of 20,000 pages and 9 handpicked ‘critical’ documents relating to Sushil Ansal, Gopal Ansal, and HS Panwar were either mutilated, destroyed, obliterated or completely removed from the record.

Uphaar tragedy

Industrialists Sushil and Gopal Ansal owned the Uphaar Cinema where a fire killed 59 people during the screening of 'Border' on June 13, 1997. A trial court had, in 2015, convicted the brothers but later that same year, the Supreme Court allowed them to walk free with a fine of Rs 60 crore while adding that they were not required to go to prison. The verdict created an uproar as the Ansal brothers had individually undergone just five to six months imprisonment each at that time.

Two years later, the Supreme Court sent Gopal Ansal to a year in jail. Partially reviewing its order for the 13 June 1997 tragedy, the SC bench refused to give any incarceration to Sushil Ansal, keeping his age in mind. In 2017, a three-judge bench had given relief to 78-year-old Sushil Ansal considering his "advanced age-related complications" by awarding him the jail term that he had already served.