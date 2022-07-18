Uphaar Fire Tragedy: Delhi Court Rejects Ansal Brothers' Plea Challenging 7-year Jail Term

The Patiala House Court in New Delhi, on July 18, rejected the bail plea of real-estate tycoons-- the Ansal brothers-- who are convicted in the Uphaar fire tragedy which claimed 59 lives in 1997. Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal were awarded a seven-year jail term each for their alleged involvement in tampering with evidence related to the case, besides which the court had also imposed fines of Rs 2.25 crore each on the Ansal brothers.

#BREAKING | Patiala House Court dismisses appeals by real estate tycoons Ansal brothers challenging their conviction and the 7-year jail term for tampering with evidence in the Uphaar fire tragedy case



Tune in here for details - https://t.co/hBNv8QrX25 pic.twitter.com/HmGNVKydGB — Republic (@republic) July 18, 2022

After being sentenced last November, the duo challenged their conviction and the seven-year jail term in a plea, which has now been dismissed, thus upholding the court's decision. It, however, acquitted one co-accused, Anup Singh, in the case and granted him bail.

A former court staff Dinesh Chand Sharma and two others-- P P Batra and Anoop Singh-- were also sentenced to seven years in prison with a fine of three lakh rupees each. The evidence of tampering first surfaced on July 20, 2002, following which a departmental enquiry was initiated against Sharma and he was suspended and terminated from his services on June 25, 2004.

Notably, the two were earlier sentenced to a two-year jail term by the Supreme Court, however, they were released on the condition of paying a fine of Rs 30 crore each, which would be used to build a trauma center in the national capital. However, their alleged escaping of jail term later caused a fiery debate.

What was the Uphaar tragedy?

The incident is related to the Uphaar Cinema, which was owned by the industrialist brothers. The tragedy unfolded when the Uphaar theatre caught fire during the screening of the movie 'Border' on June 13, 1997. As many as 59 people lost their lives in the incident which caused a massive uproar later on.

According to the chargesheet filed against the Ansal brothers, they had tampered with several documents including a police memo giving details of recoveries made immediately after the incident, Delhi Fire Service records about repair of transformer installed inside the theatre, minutes of Managing Director's meetings, and four cheques. Moreover, the documents also included a cheque of Rs 50 lakh, issued by Sushil Ansal to himself, something which proved the duo's involvement in the day-to-day affairs of the theatre at the time of the incident.

Image: PTI