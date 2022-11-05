UPI Scales New Heights, Reaches 10,500 Ft At India's Last Tea Shop In Uttarakhand

India's digital payment ecosystem, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), has scaled new heights, quite literally! On Saturday, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, shared an image of a UPI QR code at the country's last tea shop situated at a height of 10,500 feet in the village of Mana in Uttarakhand.

The post has two pictures of the shop, one showing the owners of the shop standing with a UPI QR code in front of them, and the other, with the owner standing beside the board reading 'India's last tea shop'.

Anand Mahindra praises UPI system's reach

Mahindra lauded the wide reach and pervasiveness of India's digital payment ecosystem across the country by sharing a tweet with the picture. He stated, "As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words. This captures the breathtaking scope and scale of India’s digital payments ecosystem. Jai ho."

Surge in UPI transactions in India

UPI transactions in India in October 2022 recorded a surge of 7.7 percent to 730 crores amounting to a total value of more than Rs 12.11 lakh crore, from 678 crore worth Rs 11.16 lakh crore in September. The corresponding value of transactions stood at Rs 4,451.87 crore in October as against Rs 4,244.76 crore in September.

IMAGE: PTI